Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $83,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

