Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $108,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

