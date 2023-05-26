Franklin Resources Inc. Has $111.06 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $111,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $20,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

BHC opened at $8.20 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

