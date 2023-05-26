Franklin Resources Inc. Has $113.88 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,645 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $113,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

