Franklin Resources Inc. Has $119.15 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,452 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.47% of SiTime worth $119,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $40,508,529 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime Trading Up 3.0 %

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.52. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

