Franklin Resources Inc. Has $90.07 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of FirstEnergy worth $90,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

