Franklin Resources Inc. Has $90.37 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $90,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $342.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average of $337.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

