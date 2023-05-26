Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,070,819 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 570.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $116,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,972,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

NYSE COF opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

