Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Marvell Technology worth $103,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

