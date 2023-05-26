Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $86,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRX opened at $130.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

