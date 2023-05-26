Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $79,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.