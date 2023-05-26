Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,124 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.21% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $98,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,623 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

