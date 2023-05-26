Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 261 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of argenx worth $79,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in argenx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

argenx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $401.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.81. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $304.14 and a 12 month high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.