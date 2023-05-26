Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,540,506 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,540,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Sensata Technologies worth $83,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of ST opened at $40.58 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

