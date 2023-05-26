Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,893 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,657,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $99,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after buying an additional 47,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -507.69%.

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

