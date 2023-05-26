Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 523,157 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,690,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 13.61% of Proterra worth $115,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $1.12 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $254.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

