Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 57,827 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $78,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

