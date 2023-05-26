Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,380 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $111,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

