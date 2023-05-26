Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $82,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $213.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

