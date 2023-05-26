Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,051,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.19% of Open Text worth $95,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 1.3 %

Open Text Announces Dividend

OTEX stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

