Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,476,144 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.36% of Pentair worth $100,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

