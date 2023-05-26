Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $81,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.85.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

