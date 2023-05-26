Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,969,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,650,866 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $38.62.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.
The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
