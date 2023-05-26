Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,969,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,650,866 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $38.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Futu by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Futu by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

