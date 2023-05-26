Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,153 to GBX 668. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Future traded as low as GBX 833.99 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.37), with a volume of 702679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871.50 ($10.84).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,498.40 ($18.64).

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £927.00 million, a P/E ratio of 767.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,068.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,293.10.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

