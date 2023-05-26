FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

CADL opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

