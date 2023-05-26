FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.56. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.46 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.