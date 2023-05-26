FY2024 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Cut by Wedbush

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.23). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.