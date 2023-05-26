GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.42.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
