GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

