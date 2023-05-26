Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,550,339. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $103.64 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

