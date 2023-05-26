General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Performance

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

