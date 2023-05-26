Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Dawson James

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Dawson James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 298.41% from the company’s previous close.

Genius Brands International Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of GNUS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 104.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.