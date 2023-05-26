Genmab A/S to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.17 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

