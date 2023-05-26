Genmab A/S to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.17 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

