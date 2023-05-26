Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Critical Comparison

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star and Gladstone Commercial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 2.98 $9.30 million ($0.11) -100.91

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 4.01% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Star and Gladstone Commercial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gladstone Commercial has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

