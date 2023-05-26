Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $61,056,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 121.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after buying an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock worth $924,400 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

