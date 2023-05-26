Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Raised to $13.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.
GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance
Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.85 and a beta of 1.80. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $324,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 885,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 391,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.