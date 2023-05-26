Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.78. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 20,169 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.