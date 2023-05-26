Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greif worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greif Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

