Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
