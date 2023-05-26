Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.