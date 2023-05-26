Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.