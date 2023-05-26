Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:GKP opened at GBX 129.30 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.69. The firm has a market cap of £279.61 million, a PE ratio of 150.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,534.88%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

