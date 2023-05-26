Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

