Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.70) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

LON:HEIT opened at GBX 111.62 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.30.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.