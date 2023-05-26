Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £394.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,355.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 171 ($2.13).

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.