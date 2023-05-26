Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

