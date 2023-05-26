Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

