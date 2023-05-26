HC Wainwright Comments on IceCure Medical Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICCM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

