HC Wainwright Comments on IceCure Medical Ltd’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICCM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
