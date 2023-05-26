Head-To-Head Comparison: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Data and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Meta Data.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 3.47% 11.01% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Data and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Meta Data and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $353.02 million 0.57 $12.63 million $0.37 17.49

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Meta Data on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

