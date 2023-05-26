Head-To-Head Review: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.48 -$97.49 million ($1.70) -3.19 PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.73 $333.90 million $2.61 17.44

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.16%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $55.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -47.04% -9.66% -5.98% PotlatchDeltic 15.82% 8.87% 5.68%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Orion Office REIT on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment is involved in marketing and selling land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

