Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

Helical Trading Down 1.6 %

HLCL opened at GBX 277 ($3.45) on Tuesday. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.88 ($5.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of £341.71 million, a PE ratio of 413.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.12.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $3.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,641.79%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

See Also

